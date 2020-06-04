- ITV Report
-
Hunt for gunman after two-year-old boy shot in north-west London
A two-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after he was shot with a handgun.
The child’s mother, who is in her late twenties, along with two men in their late teens, were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following the attack in north-west London.
Scotland Yard said the three adults, who are believed to have been known to each other, were approached by a lone gunman in Energen Close, Harlesden, on Wednesday night.
He fired multiple shots at the two teenagers, hitting them, the mother and her two-year-old son, who was in a nearby car, before fleeing the scene on a motorbike.
The child is in a serious but stable condition in hospital, where his mother and the two teenagers were also taken with injuries described as not life-threatening or life-changing.
The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene at 9.45pm on Wednesday to reports of “shots fired”.
No arrests have been made.