Hunt for gunman after two-year-old boy shot in north-west London

A two-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after he was shot with a handgun.

The child’s mother, who is in her late twenties, along with two men in their late teens, were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following the attack in north-west London.

Scotland Yard said the three adults, who are believed to have been known to each other, were approached by a lone gunman in Energen Close, Harlesden, on Wednesday night.

He fired multiple shots at the two teenagers, hitting them, the mother and her two-year-old son, who was in a nearby car, before fleeing the scene on a motorbike.