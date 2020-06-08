- ITV Report
-
Murder investigation after two sisters found dead in a country park in Wembley
A murder investigation has been launched following deaths of two sisters at Fryent Country Park, in Wembley, on Sunday.
“While formal identification awaits, police are confident that the deceased are sisters Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, who lived in Harrow and Brent respectively,” a police statement said.
“Next of kin have been informed. Their family are being supported by specially trained officers."
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding added: