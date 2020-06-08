Murder investigation after two sisters found dead in a country park in Wembley

We are in the very early stages of the investigation and are working hard to find out what led to these two women losing their lives.

Their families have been devastated by their loss and they need answers. They have asked that their privacy is respected at this time as they come to terms with this horrific incident.

I need to hear from anyone who was in Fryent Country Park on the evening of Friday, June 5, or early into Saturday, June 6. The area the group were situated in is around a five minute walk from the Valley Drive entrance of the park, leading to a hill area.

The area the group were in would be a well-known spot to sit and look over London. If you were in that area of the park from the evening of June 5 through to Sunday lunchtime, noticed the group, or saw anything else suspicious, please contact us immediately.

You may have stumbled upon items of property, but not realised the significance of them. If you did, you may well have information that could assist us hugely. No matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us via the incident room on 0208 721 4205, or via 101.