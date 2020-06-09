Man in court charged with murder of Swedish national shot on his doorstep at Christmas in front of his family

A Swedish man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man gunned down on his doorstep on Christmas Eve.

Anis Fouad Hemissi is accused of the killing of fellow Swedish national 36-year-old Flamur Beqiri – brother of former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri.

Mr Beqiri was shot multiple times in front of his wife and young child at his house in Battersea, south-west London, at around 9pm on December 24.

The family had just returned home when the lone attacker struck.

Hemissi, 22, was arrested at Copenhagen Airport on January 20 and returned to the UK on Monday.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link charged with murder and possession of a firearm.

The defendant was not asked to enter his pleas and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and to give his address as “Sweden”.

Sending his case to the Old Bailey on Thursday, District Judge Nicholas Rimmer said: