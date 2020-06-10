- ITV Report
Woman knocked unconscious by runaway police horse at London protest 'shocked' by force’s response
A woman who was hit by a police horse at a Black Lives Matter protest in London on Saturday said she was shocked by the police response.
Mounted police were brought in to control the largely peaceful protest, which was attended by thousands in London.
An officer suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung after being knocked from her horse after riding into a traffic light.
The horse then ran on to the street in Whitehall, knocking down nursing student Jessie Tieti Mawutu in an incident which she said left her traumatised.
Ms Mawutu, 19, said local authorities could not process her complaint about the incident, which has now been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Ms Mawutu said that she called 101 after the incident, which she claims has left her with “non-stop headaches”, and was referred to a local police department.
Jessie said when she contacted police to complain about her injuries, as well as her smashed phone, they said they couldn't be held responsible.
The Met Police said in a statement it was reviewing the incident.