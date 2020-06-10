Woman knocked unconscious by runaway police horse at London protest 'shocked' by force’s response

A woman who was hit by a police horse at a Black Lives Matter protest in London on Saturday said she was shocked by the police response.

Jessie Tieti Mawutu was knocked to the ground by the police horse Credit: Twitter/LULINSPECTOR

Mounted police were brought in to control the largely peaceful protest, which was attended by thousands in London. An officer suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung after being knocked from her horse after riding into a traffic light.

Injured police officer is tended to in Whitehall Credit: PA

The horse then ran on to the street in Whitehall, knocking down nursing student Jessie Tieti Mawutu in an incident which she said left her traumatised. Ms Mawutu, 19, said local authorities could not process her complaint about the incident, which has now been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Ms Mawutu said that she called 101 after the incident, which she claims has left her with “non-stop headaches”, and was referred to a local police department.

I was told I was unconscious for a few seconds I could just see a whole crowd around me - my sister crying over my shoulder. She was shaking me, trying to get me up. I just screamed in pain. If I'd have made one wrong move that horse would have killed me. – Jessie Tieti Mawutu

Jessie said when she contacted police to complain about her injuries, as well as her smashed phone, they said they couldn't be held responsible.

He told me that if your concern is really about your phone why don't you get 'your people' to donate to get your phone repaired. That comment really got me really angry. This is why we are protesting in the first place - because of this mistreatment, this disrespect and we are not having it. – Jessie Tieti Mawutu

Ms Mawutu has started a petition aiming to have her case investigated by the Met Police.

Although it is happening a lot in the US it does happen in the UK too where us as a black community or people of colour would approach the police with a situation or problem and they'll just completely disregard it and disrespect us. That needs to change. – Jessie Tieti Mawutu

The Met Police said in a statement it was reviewing the incident.