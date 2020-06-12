Sisters stabbed to death in a Wembley park 'murdered by stranger'

Nearly a week on from the murder of two sisters in a Wembley park, police say Nicole Smallman, 27 and Bibaa Henry, 46 were killed by a stranger.

The sisters were stabbed to death in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London.

They had been celebrating Bibaa's 46th birthday with friends and family.

Officers have been handing out leaflets and engaging with members of the public in the hope of gathering further information about the killing.

Police said they are confident that Nicole and Bibaa were murdered by someone who they did not know.