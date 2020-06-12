Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Sisters stabbed to death in a Wembley park 'murdered by stranger'

Sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were stabbed to death in Fryent Country Park in Wembley. Credit: Met Police

Nearly a week on from the murder of two sisters in a Wembley park, police say Nicole Smallman, 27 and Bibaa Henry, 46 were killed by a stranger.

The sisters were stabbed to death in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London.

They had been celebrating Bibaa's 46th birthday with friends and family.

Officers have been handing out leaflets and engaging with members of the public in the hope of gathering further information about the killing.

Police said they are confident that Nicole and Bibaa were murdered by someone who they did not know.

“This is an unthinkably harrowing and tragic incident and my first thoughts remain with Nicole and Bibaa’s close family and friends who are going through the most unimaginable pain and suffering."

– DETECTIVE CHIEF INSPECTOR, SIMON HARDING

Officers are currently trawling through hundreds of thousands of tonnes of rubbish from a local refuse depot in search of any items relevant to the murder investigation.

Police are asking the public for their help in finding Nicole and Bibaa's killer.

“We believe the suspect received injuries during the incident which have caused significant bleeding. Do you know anyone who has been wounded in the last week who is unable to account for their injuries? Has someone returned home and perhaps acted suspiciously or tried to hide something from you?"

– DETECTIVE CHIEF INSPECTOR, SIMON HARDING

The police believe the suspect left the park via the Valley Drive entrance.

“If you have information on either of these specific appeal points - no matter how insignificant it may seem - please contact us. At this stage we don’t know why this awful attack took place and any information we can gather will help us further put the pieces of the jigsaw together.”

– DETECTIVE CHIEF INSPECTOR, SIMON HARDING

An extensive crime scene still remains in the park.

Police said a number of people have come forward with information, but they still need to hear from anyone who was in Fryent Country Park the evening of Friday 5 June or early into Saturday 6 June.

“I also want to hear from people who regularly use the park, you may have seen a person acting suspiciously in the days leading up to the attack, you may not think your information is relevant, but it may be vital, so call and tell us what you know."

– DETECTIVE CHIEF INSPECTOR, SIMON HARDING

Extra resources have been brought in to help the investigation from across the Metropolitan Police, including additional detectives.

A 36-year-old man arrested in south London on suspicion of murder was released with no further action.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.