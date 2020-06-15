EasyJet restarts operations for the first time in 11 weeks with Gatwick to Glasgow flight

EasyJet’s boss has insisted he would “feel 100% safe” on packed planes as the airline restarts operations for the first time in 11 weeks.

Passengers and crew are required to wear masks, aircraft are regularly deep-cleaned, and disinfection wipes and hand sanitiser are being made available.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said that the Luton-based carrier took guidance from international regulators to develop an enhanced safety and hygiene regime ahead of its resumption of flights on Monday.

EasyJet’s first UK flight since it grounded its aircraft on March 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic was from Gatwick to Glasgow, taking off at 7am.

Mr Lundgren said not operating a single flight in nearly three months has been “devastating”, and the airline is “super-excited” to return to the skies.

He will travel on his first easyJet flight after the restart on Wednesday.

Asked if he would be anxious about his health if the plane is full, he replied: