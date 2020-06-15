- ITV Report
Toddler shot in the head survived after bullet ‘missed artery by 1mm’
A two-year-old boy who was shot in the head survived after the bullet missed an artery by just 1mm, his family have revealed.
The boy’s grandmother Lillian Serunkuma, whose 15-year-old son was stabbed to death outside his school gates in 2017, is appealing for information to help police catch the gunman.
The toddler was one of four people, including his mother, who were shot in Energen Close, Harlesden, north-west London on the evening of June 3.
Detectives believe the attacker fired a handgun at a man, in his late teens, before shooting into a car containing the boy, his mother, another teenager, and two other children, before fleeing the scene on a motorbike.
The two-year-old was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and doctors told his family that the bullet missed a crucial artery, which would have resulted in a fatal injury if damaged, by just 1mm.
Ms Serunkuma, who does not want to identify the youngster, said:
Ms Serunkuma’s daughter and the two men, who are both in their late teens, were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, which were described as not life-threatening or life-changing.
A 20 year-old-man arrested on suspicion of four counts of attempted murder has been released under investigation, while a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed.
Three other men, aged 29, 23 and 36, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have all been released under investigation.
Ms Serunkuma’s son, Quamari Serunkuma-Barnes, was knifed three times in an attack outside Capital City Academy in Willesden, west London, on January 23 2017.
She branded his then 15-year-old killer’s actions as “pure evil” in a statement read at the Old Bailey as he was locked up for at least 14 years after being found guilty of murder.
She wrote: “You never gave Quamari a second chance to defend himself.
“You took his life in a cold and malicious way.”