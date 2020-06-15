Toddler shot in the head survived after bullet ‘missed artery by 1mm’

A two-year-old boy who was shot in the head survived after the bullet missed an artery by just 1mm, his family have revealed.

The boy’s grandmother Lillian Serunkuma, whose 15-year-old son was stabbed to death outside his school gates in 2017, is appealing for information to help police catch the gunman.

The toddler was one of four people, including his mother, who were shot in Energen Close, Harlesden, north-west London on the evening of June 3.

Detectives believe the attacker fired a handgun at a man, in his late teens, before shooting into a car containing the boy, his mother, another teenager, and two other children, before fleeing the scene on a motorbike.