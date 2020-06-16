Britain's youngest Covid-19 survivor baby Emmanuel fighting fit after a battle he nearly didn't survive

Britain's youngest Covid-19 survivor is fighting fit after a 47 day battle with the virus he nearly didn't survive.

Baby Emmanuel, from Peckham in south London, was born three months early and spent his first weeks in intensive care.

Just days after being allowed home with his parents he fell ill again with sepsis and coronavirus.

At first his mother said she feared the worst. "Coronavirus for such a tiny baby, I lost hope. I didn't sleep, I would just be upset with myself crying and crying," said Evelyn Ntiamoa.