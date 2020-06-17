- ITV Report
-
Sadiq Khan takes £15,300 pay cut in warning on austerity after coronavirus
Sadiq Khan has slashed his own pay by 10% as he called on Boris Johnson to bail out local authorities facing funding black holes as a result of coronavirus.
The London mayor warned that authorities across the country faced a shortfall of business rate and council tax income.
In the capital that could mean cuts across the Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade, Transport for London and the Greater London Authority due to a shortfall of almost £500 million in funding.
Sadiq Khan is taking an immediate reduction to his £152,734 salary, cutting it by almost £15,300, and has frozen pay for his senior appointments at City Hall.
The shortfall in tax receipts is due to a forecast reductions in the number of firms paying business rates and householders not able to keep up with council tax bills.
Mr Khan called on the Government to act on Mr Johnson’s promise that he would not return to austerity measures to balance the books as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
He warned that failure to act would jeopardise the Prime Minister’s commitment to recruit 20,000 extra police officers.
He will publish new budget guidance, which will outline the request for the GLA, TfL, Scotland Yard, London Fire Brigade, the London Legacy Development Corporation, Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation to report back by the end of November on how they could deliver significant savings.
With London elections due next year, and the added complication of Mr Johnson being a former mayor, the capital’s finances risk becoming a political football.
TfL has already received a £1.6 billion bailout as a result of the impact of coronavirus and Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has accused Mr Khan of “bad management”.