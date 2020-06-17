West End musicals including Les Miserables and Hamilton 'will not reopen until 2021'

Despite the Government engaging with the desperate pleas from everyone in the theatre industry, so far there has been no tangible practical support beyond offers to go into debt, which I don’t want to do.

Their inability to say when the impossible constraints of social distancing will be lifted makes it equally impossible for us to properly plan for whatever the new future is.

This has forced me to take drastic steps to ensure that I have the resources for my business to survive and enable my shows and theatres to reopen next year when we are permitted to.

Everything I have made has come from the theatre and everything I have has gone back into these magnificent historic buildings that I have lovingly restored and the spectacular productions I have painstakingly insisted remain in tip top shape wherever they play in the world – resulting in my being one of the biggest employers in the theatre.

The commercial theatre provides billions of pounds of revenue to the economy.

It is time this is recognised and the Government takes action to ensure this priceless resource at which the British people excel is helped to survive.

Without our theatres being ablaze with life, London cannot properly reopen as one of the world’s greatest cities.