Devastated family pay tribute to sisters fatally stabbed in London park

They said that, despite a large age gap, the sisters shared many of the same interests, including the arts.

Ms Henry, from Brent in north-west London, was an “exceptional” senior social worker and “a passionate advocate for safeguarding vulnerable children and families”.

Her family said that before she qualified she would drive disabled children to their activities, “singing as they drove along”.

She loved her family, including her father, a former amateur boxing champion and building contracting company owner, and mother, who trained as a teacher and to become a priest.

“Bibaa was just barely five foot but she had the heart of a lion and a smile that would put Blackpool Illuminations to shame,” her family said.

Ms Smallman, from Harrow in north-west London, was the youngest of three sisters, described as someone who “saw beauty in everything” and had a “very calm and positive attitude towards most things in life”.

Her family said she was “a strong advocate for humanitarian causes and saving our planet” as well as an “amazing photographer, actor and singer” with a “silky smooth” voice.

“Friends and family all agree she was beautiful both inside and out,” her family said.