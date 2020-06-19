Advertisement

Face mask vending machines spring up near London Underground stations

Vending machines selling face masks have begun springing up near some London Underground stations.

Face mask vending machine in east London Credit: ITV News

'Maskey' is the idea of former The Apprentice contestant Adam Freeman. And now face masks are compulsory on public transport Adam says they are selling fast.

Face mask vending machine display in east London Credit: ITV News

We've got 14 machines out there and the website making sales every three or four minutes.

I've got around 100 people who want a mask vending machine. There's nothing out there at the moment that's well made and is a good finished product that you can mass market.

– Adam Freeman, 'Maskey'

The masks are made at a factory in north London where a team is currently stitching together 1,000 each day.

It's a remarkable turnaround for a factory that had seen its designer orders cancelled because of Covid-19.

Face mask production at a factory in north London Credit: ITV News

We've gone from making Victoria Beckham to making scrubs, gowns and masks overnight.

I think the unique thing about the UK is that we are flexible, proactive and we are very creative to be able to make changes immediately to adapt.

– Burhan Bilici, factory owner

The makers of Maskey masks have reminded customers their products are not surgical and they are sold as a fashion accessory.

We don't make any claims it will stop any viruses it's a pure fashion accessory.

We just wanted a good solid product that people that people weren't just going to throw away - it's reusable and we want it to last.

– Adam Freeman, 'Maskey'

