Face mask vending machines spring up near London Underground stations
Vending machines selling face masks have begun springing up near some London Underground stations.
'Maskey' is the idea of former The Apprentice contestant Adam Freeman. And now face masks are compulsory on public transport Adam says they are selling fast.
The masks are made at a factory in north London where a team is currently stitching together 1,000 each day.
It's a remarkable turnaround for a factory that had seen its designer orders cancelled because of Covid-19.
The makers of Maskey masks have reminded customers their products are not surgical and they are sold as a fashion accessory.
