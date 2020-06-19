Face mask vending machines spring up near London Underground stations

Vending machines selling face masks have begun springing up near some London Underground stations.

'Maskey' is the idea of former The Apprentice contestant Adam Freeman. And now face masks are compulsory on public transport Adam says they are selling fast.

I've got around 100 people who want a mask vending machine. There's nothing out there at the moment that's well made and is a good finished product that you can mass market.

We've got 14 machines out there and the website making sales every three or four minutes.

The masks are made at a factory in north London where a team is currently stitching together 1,000 each day.

It's a remarkable turnaround for a factory that had seen its designer orders cancelled because of Covid-19.