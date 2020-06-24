London’s iconic City Hall set to close in a shock plan to save £11m a year

London’s iconic City Hall is set to close in a shock plan to save £11m a year.

File picture of London's City Hall Credit: PA

Mayor Sadiq Khan has unveiled plans to move the Greater London Authority from its current home next to Tower Bridge. Mr Khan plans to take advantage of a 20-year break clause allowing the GLA to exit its lease in December 2021.

London mayor Sadiq Khan Credit: PA

Politicians and staff would move to The Crystal, a three-storey glass building in Docklands already owned by the authority. The new hq would include a ‘chamber’ for political meetings and offices for the mayor, London Assembly members and their staff. The angular glass building is much smaller than City Hall so additional office space for workers would be needed at Transport for London’s Southwark hq, Palestra.

The Crystal building in east London

The Crystal was bought for £29m in 2016 and currently houses a 30-strong planning team. Mr Khan last week warned the GLA was facing a £0.5bn black hole in its finances because of lost income from business rates and council tax. City Hall, designed by renowned architect Lord Foster and opened by the Queen, was purpose built after Tony Blair’s Labour government created the post of Mayor of London. It’s distinctive appearance earned it a number of nicknames including the ‘headlamp’ and the ‘glass testicle’.

