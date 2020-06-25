Police car smashed as Brixton street party descends into chaos, leaving 15 officers injured

Footage on social media showed police vehicles being smashed and officers chased during clashes with a large crowd near the Angell Town estate in Brixton.

One clip shows bottles being thrown at officers as they were chased from the area, while in another a partygoer can be seen bleeding from the face.

Home Secretary Priti Patel described the images as “utterly vile scenes”, and said she would be speaking to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.