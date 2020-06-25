- ITV Report
Police car smashed as Brixton street party descends into chaos, leaving 15 officers injured
Violent clashes at a south London street party have left 15 police officers injured.
Footage on social media showed police vehicles being smashed and officers chased during clashes with a large crowd near the Angell Town estate in Brixton.
One clip shows bottles being thrown at officers as they were chased from the area, while in another a partygoer can be seen bleeding from the face.
Home Secretary Priti Patel described the images as “utterly vile scenes”, and said she would be speaking to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.
Police said they were called to the scene on Wednesday night to reports of a “large unlicensed music event” in Cecilia Road and officers tried to “encourage the crowd to leave”.
Police said 15 officers were injured, two of whom required hospital treatment, while a small number of police vehicles were damaged.
Four people are in custody after arrests were made for assault and public order offences.
The Metropolitan Police said the party was finally cleared in the early hours of Thursday, while a Section 60 order, which gives police powers to stop and search without reasonable suspicion, was later put in place in the area.
Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “These are utterly vile scenes.
“Just last weekend, the whole country came together to praise our heroic police officers for putting their own lives on the line to keep us safe.
“I’ll be picking up with the Met Commissioner immediately.”