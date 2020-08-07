The Asiatic lion pride at ZSL London Zoo were treated to cooling breakfast treats as temperatures soar across the capital.

A custom-built 'seesaw' was used to dispense the treats to Heidi, Indi and Rubi.

They had to use their impressive upper body strength to pull their frozen breakfast down from the feeding device.

As the UK basks in another heatwave, we are celebrating World Lion Day by giving our lion pride their favourite cooling summer treat – a meaty ice lolly.

The keepers at London's zoo are fundraising to keep the gates open after three months of lock down left it under significant financial pressure.

We placed the pride’s frozen treat on the raised ‘seesaw’ encouraging them to use their natural skills to jump up and pull down the food, in the same way they would hunt large prey in the wild.

The 'seesaw' was donated by ZSL sponsor Liontrust.

After three months of closure the loss of income put us under huge financial pressure as we continued to provide the highest level of care for our animals, so support from Liontrust is invaluable.”

London Zoo reopened to the public on June 15.

Health warning issued as UK set for record-breaking temperatures

Jonathan Ross and Catherine Tate star in London Zoo fundraising video

Sir David Attenborough warns London Zoo charity risks extinction