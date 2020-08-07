Tap above to watch the video report by Rags Martel

At Allianz Park, Saracen's Rugby Football Club are preparing for the return of the Gallagher Premiership on Saturday August 15.

Though rugby isn't a sport made for social distancing, the club are doing what they can to mitigate the risks.

It is just something that you've got to get on with because unfortunately that is the game of rugby. Scrums, tackles.... they are just part of the game.

Off the pitch, they aren't taking any chances.

We're using a range of different treatments that are available to us. And different bits of equipment such as UVC, electrostatic spraying and also mistblowers as well.

The dressing rooms are being cleaned using a powerful ultraviolet light. This UVC degenerates the bacteria and viruses in seconds.

The electrostatic sprayer applies disinfectant in very small droplets, applying an electrostatic charge to it.

This allows the droplets to wrap around lots of objects.

The Rugby Union Premiership starts next week but at the moment stadiums like Allianz Park will be completely empty.

We've been in a position similar to hundreds of thousands of other businesses where staff have been put on furlough and we've had to adapt and work through it. We want to get spectators back as soon as possible but it needs to be safe and we need to be ready to do so.

The stage is set for the season to begin again but there just won't be any fans there to watch.

