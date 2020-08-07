Fire crews are tackling a grass fire in Surrey which is larger than 40 hectares and has spread to a golf course.

Play at the Rose Ladies Series Grand Final had to be halted after a blaze which began on Chobham Common spread to Wentworth golf course.

60 homes were evacuated on Friday evening and more than 120 people were forced to spend the night in temporary accommodation.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said it sent 10 fire engines, two water carriers and 10 other vehicles to tackle the blaze. Crews will continue their efforts to keep putting out the flames, but officials are worried that more high temperatures will only make matters worse for them.

We received a call this afternoon around 12.25pm to a report of a fire on Chobham Common. Ten fire engines have been sent in total, alongside multiple specialist vehicles, with the first arriving at the scene around 12.35pm. Approximately 41 hectares of grass and undergrowth are alight. Crews remain at the scene tackling the fire.

Smoke from the fire was visible well over ten miles away and had earlier been mistakenly thought to be coming from Heathrow airport by some on social media.