Firefighters are likely to remain at the scene of a fire in Surrey for “most of the week”.

At the weekend Surrey Fire and Rescue service said crews had made “significant progress” tackling the fire on Chobham Common, which broke out on Friday, and are now “tackling a number of hotspots and damping down the area”.

Residents evacuated from their homes near the heathland on Friday afternoon were told on Sunday that they will be allowed to return.

In a statement, the fire service said crews will remain in the area over the coming days and “the weather conditions continue to create a situation where the fire could rapidly take hold again and that further evacuations may be required”.

Emergency services believe that 140 acres have been affected by the fire, which at its height required more than 40 vehicles including fire engines, specialist units and 4x4s.

The flames also spread to Wentworth golf course, halting play in the Rose Ladies Series Grand Final on Friday.

Queen guitarist Brian May lives less than a mile away and thanked the "amazing firefighters who risked their lives."