Around 100 firefighters fought to bring under control a fire in a row of shops in Newham, east London, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The London Fire Brigade said the fire began in a mid-terraced shop with a flat above in Sherrard Road, and soon spread through four neighbouring shops and two flats.

Fifteen fire engines from 13 stations attended, including aerial crews, with one man treated for smoke inhalation.

Around 26 people were forced out of their flats by the fire, which was brought under control soon before 3.00am.

The fire spread through several old shop premises and was difficult to gain control of due to it spreading in different ways. A range of equipment has been used to tackle the fire, our crews have used breathing apparatus to carry out searches of all of the premises and we used our aerial appliances to observe from above. We also used our drone to gain a better view of the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the LFB and police.