A huge mansion with breathtaking views of Regent's Park has gone on the market for a whopping £185 million.

If sold for its eye-wateringly high price this plush London pad would become Britain's second most expensive home.

According to estate agent Savills, 1-18 York Terrace East comes with 117,000 sq ft and planning permission for two houses and 26 apartments with 42 underground parking spaces.

It was originally built in the 1820s and consisted of 18 single family houses. During the Second World War the building was badly damaged and nearly demolished.

The site has since been used for Government offices and student accommodation but is currently owned by property investment company Zenprop.

Working on this historic terrace to reinstate its prime residential use, in accordance with the original architectural vision for the park and with the support of the Crown as freeholder, has been a very rewarding experience. It is a unique property which is now fully assembled and we look forward to seeing its magnificent restoration.

Nothing on this scale in such a prime London location has ever come up for sale. It is an opportunity to create a special and extensive private estate within the tranquil surrounds of Regent’s Park, moments away from Marylebone High Street and the West End.

Britain's most expensive mansion was bought by a Chinese property tycoon in January for for more than £200 million overlooking Hyde Park.