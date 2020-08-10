More than 100 bikes worth £30,000 have been found by police investigating the sale of stolen goods online.

Officers found the bikes at a building in Hackney and are working out how many were stolen before trying to reunite them with their owners.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and have been bailed until later this month.

This was a significant seizure of bikes we strongly believe have been stolen either in burglaries or from the street for the purpose of selling on for a profit. While the internet is a good place to easily advertise and sell property, the informal nature of the transaction means that people also use it certain websites to sell stolen goods quickly and anonymously, with little trace.

If you have had your bike stolen in Hackney or Tower Hamlets in the past six months and you want to find out whether it is one of the bikes seized by police, email CE-MiST@met.police.uk with as much information as possible about the bike - make, model, colour and/or serial number, and a picture if available.