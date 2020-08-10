Tap above to watch video report by Katie Barnfield

A London mum whose daughter was stillborn has launched a new campaign to encourage more people to talk about baby loss.

Katie Ingram was told her baby's heart had stopped beating when she went into hospital in April 2019.

While many more parents go through a similar experience many find it difficult to talk about their grief.

"The shock that every day in the UK 14 babies die before, during or just after birth, that 1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss, that this is happening but we hear so little about it," said Katie.

There is currently no word in the English dictionary which describes a parent who loses their child. Katie hopes her 'No Words' campaign will help others cope with their loss.

Many bereaved parents talk of becoming increasingly isolated in their loss, friends disappear and family members clam up in their presence. In the depths of their grief they find themselves choosing not to show up and if they do, not mentioning their dead child for fear of upsetting the people around them. When they should be wrapped in the warmth of friendship and love they are iced out.

For more information about the No Words campaign, click here.