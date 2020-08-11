Kelvin Olafor from Tottenham has been drawing since he was eight years old. His work is now being showcased on Oxford Street in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Each pencil drawing takes anything from 200 to 300 hours to complete. His work has been on display on a digital screen on the shopfront of Flannels.

There are more than twenty hyper-real drawings of people who have inspired Kelvin, from Barack Obama and Muhammed Ali to Whinnie Harlow, Prince and even members of his own family.

He has now launched an online academy for young artists, where he teaches them how to draw.