The RSPCA is closing four sites in London and the South East, including its animal hospital in Putney, as the charity plugs a predicted £47million hole in its finances.

The organisation said it was taking the "sad decision" after consulting with staff which meant losing around 270 roles.

Southall cattery and clinic, South Godstone Animal Centre and Lockwood Equine Centre will also close.

We have to take action to reduce the running costs now to make sure the RSPCA is able to continue rescuing animals. We have more sites in the South, concentrated in London and the surrounding area, than other parts of England and Wales and we have another animal hospital a few miles away across London.

The RSPCA is facing a £25 million deficit this year, made worse by the coronavirus pandemic, rising to a potential £47m black hole over the next three years.

Services at Putney are expected to stop in early autumn and with frontline rescue teams taking animals to the nearby Harmsworth Hospital and private vets for treatment.

Discussions are continuing with the RSPCA Wimbledon branch, a separate charity which uses the hospital as a base, looking at ways to support the branch with their potential change of premises

Cats being cared for at the Southall Cattery will be moved to other RSPCA animal centres and branches for rehoming