A woman with spina bifida who had her mobility scooter taken away got her independence back after neighbours in Teddington stepped in to help.

Gina Byrne's spine is curving at such a rate she is now three-and-a-half foot tall and her left leg is six inches shorter than her right.

But because she can walk 20 metres the government changed her disability allowance and took away her scooter.

Yes, I can walk a little way. But it gives me so much pain in my back, my hips and my hands. It's made me almost housebound. I'm a very proud person but in some ways I feel like a child again because I'm having to ask for help. I'm used to getting on with it.

Facing the loss of her independence help came from Gina's friends and neighbours who raised over £3,000 to buy her a replacement.

She text me and said they've taken my scooter away! It was like an explosion of anger. I couldn't see how anyone could come along and see Gina and not appreciate that her scooter is vital to her.

Clare raised £3,250 which means Gina will get a new scooter along with an orthopedic bed.