The daughter of a man killed in a gangland style execution in a park today described him as a ‘big softie’. Police believe Dean Edwards, 43, was the innocent victim of mistaken identity.He was killed by a single shot to the back of the head in Betts Park, Penge, south London on July 12th.Detectives from the murder squad at Lewisham say nothing in Mr Edwards' background suggests any connection with crime. The father-of-four worked for a company in the events industry. His daughter Hollie said she had lost her best friend.

If you needed help, he would be the first one there. He was never confrontational and hated arguments; he was a big softie at heart. It doesn’t seem real. Every day I find myself expecting a phone call from him which will never happen. We will never get to see him or hear his voice again. Not only have I lost my dad but I have lost my friend.

A month has now passed since he was shot and his family is still struggling to come to terms with his death. The people that killed Dean had absolutely no regard whatsoever for his life or the devastation that his death would bring to his family.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact homicide detectives via the incident room on 020 8721 4868, or via 101 quoting CAD 1402/12JUL.