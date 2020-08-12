Tap above to watch video report by Rags Martel

A father from Essex is campaigning against the way A-level grades are being calculated after this year's exams were cancelled.

Students will get computer-generated results based on teacher assessments and the past performance of their school.

Michael Bell says no candidate has got the top grades in his daughter's subjects for years at Shoeburyness High School. It means the model to predict Lexie's grades is likely to drag her results down.

The moderation process looks at the prior history of the school in terms of the exam performance. So if the school itself has a poor history then it means someone who's classed as a good performer is likely to be outside that normality and so that grade will be marked down.

It's weird not knowing what I'm going to get because usually when you do an exam you have an idea how you've done. But I've no idea what's going to happen.

Lexie's dad is so worried about the downgrades that he's crowdfunding to start a legal fight with the exam regulator Ofqual which could end up in court.

In Scotland there was a major U-turn when the government admitted the downgrading system was wrong.

The question we need to ask ourselves as headteachers is have we done our very best to try to get every child the grades they deserve? What we're seeing is the vast majority even in an imperfect system will have got a grade that will open doors to the next phase of their life.

The regulator Ofqual told ITV News their system was a best estimate of grades and students could sit the exam in August if they wanted to improve their results.