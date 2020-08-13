Tap above to watch video report by Sam Holder

A minibus which provides a 'lifeline' to elderly people in West London is at risk of no longer being able to provide transport.

The 12-year-old Hammersmith and Fulham Age UK bus helps take members to the shops once a fortnight and on trips to museums, galleries and the seaside. For many it is their only interaction with the outside world.

Because of the age of the bus, it doesn't meet ULEZ standards so running it will soon become unaffordable.

87-year-old Lillian Urban says that the minibus provides her with freedom and "a new life" and that she counts down the days until it arrives.

Lillian was widowed 13 years ago and all of her children have passed away, so she struggles to leave the house.

"If I hadn’t got the bus to look forward to I think I’d give up" says Lillian.

The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for Hammersmith and Fulham Age UK to hold fundraising events and open their charity stores, so they are trying to crowdfund a £66,000 new bus on the internet.

For more information, and to donate, click here.