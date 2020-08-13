The government should consider making masks and face coverings compulsory in some busy open spaces in London, according to the mayor.

Sadiq Khan called on ministers to think about introducing a Paris-style rule forcing Londoners and tourists to cover up outdoors.

The mayor made the proposal in a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to adopt a series of measures to protect businesses in the beleaguered West End.

I would also encourage the Government to explore other measures which could increase public confidence and bring public health benefits, such as making face coverings compulsory in the busiest public spaces (as has been done in Paris), and commission further scientific research into the efficacy of such measures.

Face coverings became mandatory in some tourist hotspots in Paris on Monday including Montmarte and the banks of the River Seine.

Masks must be worn on public transport in London including the Tube, buses and mainline trains but some passengers continue to ignore the rule.