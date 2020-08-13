People living in the London borough Newham will be part of a new Covid contact tracing app trial, the Department for Health and Social Care has said.

It comes after the Government ditched efforts to develop its own technology in June amid accuracy issues and concerns about privacy. Health Secretary Matt Hancock first suggested it would be available in mid-May.

The second version adopts an Apple and Google-developed system – already used in several countries across the world – which handles data in a more privacy-friendly manner, using Bluetooth to keep an anonymous log of people a user has been close to that they may not know, such as a stranger on a bus.

It features alerts based on postcode, letting users know the level of coronavirus risk in their district, as well as QR check-in for whenever a user visits a public venue. If a user is told to self-isolate, a timer feature will help count down that period.

Despite initial hype, officials have warned that contact tracing apps are not a “silver bullet” for coronavirus but could support the NHS Test and Trace effort.

Its effectiveness will also rely on public uptake. Even in countries like Iceland where 38% of the population are reported to have downloaded the contact tracing app, one expert overseeing it told MIT Technology Review it was not a “game changer”.

The DHSC said its fresh attempt uses the latest security technology designed with user privacy in mind.