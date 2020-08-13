London's green spaces have turned a scorched shade of yellow in the heatwave, including Hyde Park.

An image taken from the police helicopter showed the effect of the prolonged spell of dry, hot weather.

On Wednesday temperatures above 34C were recorded for the sixth day in a row for the first time since 1961.

The dry weather came to an abrupt halt in parts of London on Wednesday when torrential rain brought flash flooding.

The Met Office warned of further heavy rain and thunderstorms on Thursday as a weather system moved across the South East.

It’s not often we get temperatures this high over several days, and that is triggering thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales.

Thames Water said that ongoing power supply issues in Guildford meant it was using tankers to bring water into the area, as it urged customers to use water for essential purposes only in the coming days.

Essex and Suffolk Water said that due to "record water demand" it was working to maintain supplies but users could notice lower than normal pressure.