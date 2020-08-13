Almost a third of buildings in England identified as having Grenfell-style flammable cladding have yet to undergo work to remove it, according to Government data.

A total of 458 high-rise residential and publicly owned buildings were found to have aluminium composite material cladding, an increase of three since the end of June.

Unsafe ACM cladding systems remain on 243 buildings while remediation has not started at 135 of these as of July 31.

Grenfell Tower, in west London, went up in flames on June 14 2017 and claimed 72 lives, with ACM cladding blamed for the scale of the tragedy.

Official statistics also show ACM cladding systems are no longer in place at 215 buildings.

There are 243 high-rise residential and publicly owned buildings still with ACM cladding systems unlikely to meet building regulations in England – a decrease of three since the end of June. Of these, 108 buildings have started remediation – an increase of four since the end of June.

Labour has previously warned thousands of people remain living in buildings wrapped in cladding which needs replacing and insisted the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be an excuse for failing to take swift action.