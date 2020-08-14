A world-class film studio to rival Hollywood looks set to come to Dagenham after getting the backing of Sadiq Khan.

The east London site would be home to the capital’s largest studios, create over 1,000 jobs and pump £35m into the local economy each year.

While London’s creative industries have been impacted by the Covid pandemic, demand for film and TV studios remains high.

Our culture and creative industries have been significantly impacted by Covid-19, but our successful film and TV industries can play a key role in our economic recovery. These new studios will cement our position as a global capital for film and television, create 1,200 jobs and show the world that London is open to creativity – and always will be.

The plans, which were approved by Dagenham Council’s planning committee last month, will see six sound stages, productions offices and set construction workshops built on former industrial land in Yewtree Avenue.