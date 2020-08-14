Tap above to watch video report by Sangeeta Kandola

A London mother caught up Beirut’s deadly explosion has stayed in the ruined city to help those affected by the disaster.

Sarah Sakaan from Hampstead was at a family funeral when her mother-in-law's house was damaged by the blast. Thousands of miles from home Sarah is delivering food and medicine to those most in need.

We could see the devastation with our own eyes and we could see the desperation on people's faces. Turning your back and going back to London and saying you're OK and sending a cheque in the post was not an option.

At least 178 people have died, many are missing and thousands are displaced. Sarah is part of a huge volunteer effort in Beirut and has got her friends in north London to help out.

It's been incredible. And it started by my friends asking about me. Every message said 'what can I do to help?'

A fundraising page was set up which has raised over £55,000.

Through the generosity of the public back home we were able to assist them buying non-perishable goods. They really are saving lives and giving dignity back to people who have lost everything.

Sarah's fund isn't just about providing goods it's also about checking if people are OK.

We teamed up with some NGOs. We have our own team of people who are going into homes. And we're also providing emotional support

The Sakaan family say they will stay in Beirut as long as they can but when they're back in Hampstead the work will carry on.

For more information about the Family to Family - Beirut Relief Fund, click here.