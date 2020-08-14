Willian believes Mikel Arteta can turn Arsenal back into Premier League title contenders.

The Brazil forward revealed manager Arteta as the main reason he has joined the Gunners, after ending his seven-year stay at London rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal completed the signing of the 32-year-old on Friday on a three-year deal, with Willian quickly admitting former Manchester City assistant Arteta had sold him a bold vision for the Gunners’ future.

I decided to join the club because Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and because of the new project with Arteta. I think this club deserves to shine again, and I want to be a part of this project. With Arteta, I think Arsenal have a great opportunity to fight again for titles in the Premier League and in Europe.

Willian helped Chelsea to two Premier League titles, one FA Cup triumph and the 2019 Europa League, when the Blues thumped Arsenal 4-1 in the final Baku.

But the 70-cap Brazil star was forced to watch from the stands as Arsenal edged out Chelsea 2-1 in this year’s FA Cup final, having been sidelined with an ankle problem.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had been clear all season that he wanted to keep Willian at Stamford Bridge, with the club offering him a two-year extension.

The Blues were unwilling to meet his demands for a three-year deal however, and now he has switched London allegiances.

Lampard admitted ahead of the FA Cup final that the Blues would have to accept Willian’s decision, even if that meant him playing for one of their main rivals next term.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted he was impressed by Willian’s desire to join the north London club.