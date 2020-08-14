Tap above to watch video report by Antoine Allen

Apples considered "too ugly" to sell commercially are being given a new lease of life by being turned into alcohol. Hawkes Cider takes in around 40,000 apples each day and makes 9,000 pints of cider.

Apples including Royal Gala, Braeburn and Bramley go into every bottle and are washed and squashed in Bermondsey to produce the juice.

To take something that would normally go to waste, upcycle that and turn it into cider and take the profits from that and give it to social enterprise that go on to plant more trees - we think that's a really cool way of using the apples.

You can get a box from us from anywhere in the UK capable of holding up to 80 apples - fill it full of apples and we will turn it into cider.

