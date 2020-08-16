A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 10-year-old boy.

She walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak to officers and a short while later the boy was found dead at a home in Cumberland Park, Acton, west London.

Police believe they know the identity of the boy, who was known to the woman, Scotland Yard said.

No-one else is being sought in connection with the death.

Reverend Nick Jones, 61, the rector of Acton, who lives on Cumberland Park, said news of the boy's death was "shattering".

He said: "I'm still shaking a bit, it's hugely upsetting."

Another neighbour said he was "in shock" and that police cars and a private ambulance arrived at the scene at around 2.30am on Sunday.