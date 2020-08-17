A north London student said removing the A-level system of downgrading was “the only option” as it had “hurt so many people”.

Stanley Lewis, 18, of Edgware, north-west London spoke after it was confirmed thousands of A-level students in England were set to see their grades increased after a humiliating U-turn by the Government.

Grades will now be based on teachers’ assessments rather than the controversial algorithm devised by regulator Ofqual.

The issue wasn’t downgrading. The issue was that the algorithm was flawed, the appeals process was poorly constructed and done in a limited time. Every single part of the handling of the situation was wrong. The ideal scenario would have been if all of this was better thought out, which was their job, because so many people have been hurt by this.

Stanley was teacher assessed with an A* and two As for his A levels in philosophy, politics and history which he needed to go to Cambridge University. He was downgraded to three As.

This has been handled terribly and with poor preparation. It is clear that Gavin Williamson should resign. I wanted to take a year off and apply to Cambridge but I do not know if I can do that now and if they will accept it.

Fawad Sajid, 18, of Kingsbury, north-west London, said the Government’s U-turn was “late but it is better late than never”.

For the greater good, this change is definitely a step in the right direction but I still feel there needs to be a process in which students can appeal against their teachers’ (assessed grade). Some students will naturally feel that having that assessment is not fair either. These appeals need to be treated on a case-by-case basis.

Mr Sajid said he had been accepted into university but found that the downgrading of his results had made changing courses “very difficult”.

Queen Mary University of London tweeted that it would guarantee a place to any students who had originally missed but now met the terms of their offer.

A statement from Ucas said: “In response to the announcements across the UK regarding the awarding of A-levels, Ucas is now working with universities, colleges and schools to support students to understand their options and achieve their place in higher education.

“At the moment, 69% (193,420) of 18-year-old main scheme applicants across the UK are placed with their first-choice university, which is higher than at the same point last year.

“For those students who were not placed with their firm (or insurance) choice university, our advice is that you don’t need to make your decision immediately.

“Speak with your parents, guardians and teachers and then your first conversation will need to be to your firm (or insurance) choice university.

“Once your university has your Centre Assessed Grades (CAG) via exam bodies they can make a decision as to whether there is a place at your preferred choice.

“We will be issuing new advice for students and schools and this will be sent directly to students as soon as they are able to take a decision.

“Ucas is working with Universities UK and the education sector and whilst the decision is with the individual university, we will do everything we can to support students to use their CAGs to secure the best possible outcome.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he hoped the decision could bring about "some much needed clarity and reassurance for young Londoners who have already endured such a challenging year.”