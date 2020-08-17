Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was shot in the back of the head while walking home through a London park have made an arrest.

A 25-year-old man was held on Sunday on suspicion of murdering Dean Edwards, and is being questioned at a London police station.

Mr Edwards, 43, was killed in the early hours of July 12 as he left Betts Park in Penge, south east London, after meeting friends for a drink.

Detectives have previously said they believe the popular father-of-four and grandfather to six was killed in a case of mistaken identity.