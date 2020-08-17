Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was shot in the back of the head while walking home through a London park have made an arrest.
A 25-year-old man was held on Sunday on suspicion of murdering Dean Edwards, and is being questioned at a London police station.
Mr Edwards, 43, was killed in the early hours of July 12 as he left Betts Park in Penge, south east London, after meeting friends for a drink.
Detectives have previously said they believe the popular father-of-four and grandfather to six was killed in a case of mistaken identity.
This is a major development in our investigation and we will continue to work hard to make sure that those who are responsible for Dean’s death are brought to justice. The people that killed Dean had absolutely no regard whatsoever for his life or for the law.