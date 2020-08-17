Budget airline easyJet has confirmed plans to close its bases in Stansted, Southend and Newcastle as the company tries to slash costs at the airports where 670 people work for it.

The company said that it will push ahead with the plans that it revealed in June, as it started consulting with staff over the future.

In May, easyJet had said it was going to cut as much as 30% of its workforce.

It has now completed a consultation with the unions and will start talking to individual members of staff.

Around 670 pilots and crew work at the three bases that are going to be closed.

“We have had to take the very difficult decision to close three UK bases as a result of the unprecedented impact of the pandemic and related travel restrictions, compounded by quarantine measures in the UK which is impacting demand for travel,” said chief executive Johan Lundgren.

He added: “Working closely with our employee representatives, I am pleased that we have been able to identify ways to significantly reduce the number of proposed compulsory redundancies through providing enhanced voluntary redundancy packages for all UK crew alongside additional options like part-time and seasonal contracts, base transfers and unpaid leave which we expect to result in reducing the number of job losses overall.

“We would like to reassure customers due to fly from these airports that we are now contacting anyone whose flight is affected with clear advice on their options, which include rerouting via alternative airports or receiving a full refund.

“I know this is a very difficult time for our pilots and crew and I would like to thank them for their continued professionalism.”

EasyJet said that by consulting with Unite, 93% of the cabin crew who were at risk of compulsory redundancy chose an enhanced voluntary redundancy instead.

The airports will close from the beginning of next month, and customers who are affected will be told how to get a refund or to fly from another site.