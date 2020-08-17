A five foot boa constrictor was rescued by the RSPCA after being found slithering around Chiswick. The stray snake was spotted on Sunday afternoon and is now being cared for by the animal charity.

Animal collection officer Jade Guthrie said the runaway reptile appeared to be healthy and was probably abandoned by its owner nearby.

