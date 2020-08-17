A police officer has been stabbed in the face with a pen while making an arrest in north London.

The Metropolitan Police said the female officer was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening after the assault in Edgware on Sunday. The extent of her injuries is not yet known.

On Sunday morning, police found the male suspect in a garden where the attack happened.

A 39-year-old man was Tasered before being arrested on suspicion of breach of bail as well as offences against the officer including threats to kill and causing grievous bodily harm. The man is also in hospital.

Sadly this is yet another reminder of the risks faced by our police officers as they respond to calls for help from the communities of London. The men and women of the Met go to work each day not knowing the dangers they may face. They run towards danger to protect others and their everyday heroism is something all Londoners should be proud of.