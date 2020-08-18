Commuters will be banned from boarding every other bus on some busy rush-hour routes in London to give schoolchildren priority.

Adult passengers are being warned to expect a longer wait at bus stops when the new measures are introduced next month.

Pupils and students in London made around 1.5m bus journeys every day before lockdown. The new school term will be a major test for transport bosses.

Plans include dedicating a number of buses for school travel on those high-frequency routes that TfL has forecasted to be the busiest.

More than 200 additional school buses will also operate on some quieter routes. Social distancing rules will be waived to allow more seats to be used.

Some streets will be closed to cars to stop the 'school run' in a bid to encourage more pupils to walk, cycle or use scooters.

We ask everyone to be patient while we make the necessary adjustments in the first few weeks to ensure service matches the change in demand, as would be the case with any other September but even more so this year.

As we take this step closer to normality for London’s schools, we ask that Londoners continue to work alongside us. By making the choice to walk or cycle for those parents, pupils and residents who are able to, we can keep London’s public transport safe for everyone and minimise congestion.

