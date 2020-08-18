A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer who was stabbed in the face with a pen.

The Metropolitan Police said Adrian Popa, 39, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The female officer was stabbed in the face with a pen while she was arresting a man in a garden in Manor Park Crescent, Edgware, north London, at around 10.25am on Sunday.

She was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

After the incident, Met commander for north-west London Roy Smith said it was “yet another reminder of the risks faced by our police officers as they respond to calls for help from the communities of London”.