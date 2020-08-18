An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed near a railway crossing.

The teenager was injured in a fight with three other men near the crossing in Jubliee Avenue, Chingford, north-east London, just before 2.30am on Tuesday.

Police gave him first aid and he was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are looking for a silver car, possibly a Volkswagen Golf, that was seen nearby at the time of the stabbing.

Detective Inspector Daniel Thompson said: “A young man is currently in hospital fighting for his life as a result of this attack.

“We are just a few hours into our investigation and we really need to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity around the railway crossing on Jubilee Avenue.

“I am especially keen to hear from anyone who saw a silver car that was paying particular attention to this incident. We know that this car stayed in the area for a number of minutes before driving away in the direction of Broadway.”

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 661/18August, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.