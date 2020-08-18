Tap above to watch video report by Helen Keenan

A sound engineer who lost his job after a decade working on Phantom of the Opera said government help during the covid crisis was "too little, too late."

Laurie Kirkby said theatres could only survive if they were subsidised, similar to the scheme for restaurants.

"We're used to losing our jobs. You might work on something that doesn't sell. But in this situation to lose your job - you have nothing else to go to and no prospects," said Mr Kirkby.

"Why can't the government recognise the place you go to after you've had your pizza can also only survive if it's subsidised," he added.

West End theatre producer and owner Sir Cameron Mackintosh is making around 200 people redundant, according to the entertainment union Bectu. Since lockdown he has been unable to open any of his eight West End theatres.

Speaking earlier this year UK Theatre chief executive Julian Bird said "no business can survive on no income for long."

