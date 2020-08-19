Tap above to watch video report by Martin Stew

A cross-boundary row has erupted between Bromley and Croydon over traffic calming measures introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Low Traffic Neighbourhood schemes were designed to encourage walking and cycling but are deeply unpopular with some.

Bromley residents say barriers in Croydon mean their streets are now taking a lot of displaced traffic. Traders have also complained most of the window shopping is from inside queuing cars.

It's going to make us less desirable. Pollution levels will increase. Noise levels will increase as well. It's not what we need.

People living in the area said they weren't consulted and were only given three days warning. More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against the scheme.

A lot of people feel that overnight something extremely draconian has happened to their neighbourhood without them being told, consulted or asked.

Bromley Council said it was also considering legal action against Croydon.

This is a cross border issue and what one borough does will impact on another one. So it would have made a lot of sense for both boroughs to have discussed this before it was implemented.

Croydon Council says it is keen to work closely with Bromley and will listen to feedback but says the scheme is working and has been welcomed by many.