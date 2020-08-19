Tap above to watch interview in full with Lucrezia Millarini

A horror movie filmed on Zoom during lockdown has become an online hit and even caught the eye of Hollywood.

'Host' sees six friends get together online with a medium to contact the spirits. But things go badly wrong when an evil spirit invades their homes.

The film's creators told ITV News they came up with the idea after getting "bored in lockdown".

One day I decided to pretend I'd been eaten by a zombie live on Zoom and filmed my friend's reaction and put it online. And it ended up getting millions of views. So we decided to do something a bit bigger with it.

The cast was made up of friends from the 'Quarantine Movie Club' WhatsApp group. The film has been so successful its creators are already working on their next project with the director behind horror films such as The Evil Dead.