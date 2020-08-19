Londoners could be hit by a double whammy of fare rises on public transport next year thanks to an inflation-busting increase on some Tube and bus tickets.

UK train fares are expected to rise by 1.6% in the New Year in line with July's Retail Prices Index. But some Transport for London fares could rise even higher.

TfL's business plan is based on an increase of RPI+1% - meaning contactless and Oyster card Pay-As-You-Go fares are set to rise by 2.6%.

Mayor Sadiq Khan agreed to the higher increase as part of a £1.6bn government bailout for TfL in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Over the past four years Sadiq Khan has made commuting more affordable for Londoners by freezing all TfL fares and introducing the Hopper bus fare. He strongly urges Ministers to freeze national rail fares this January and drop the Government plans to increase TfL fares which are being imposed on Londoners as a condition of the recent TfL funding deal.