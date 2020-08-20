Tap above to watch Lucrezia Millarini's interview with Destynee Onwochei

In a year where the prospect of foreign travel is for most a far off dream, the amount of travel Destynee Onwochei has done is all the more enviable. She has been juggling her job as an analyst in the City with managing to get to 30 countries before she was 30. Those experiences have inspired her next project - a children's book. It's called Tobias, the Dream Adventurer. She hopes it will teach children the importance of travel and encourage them to dream big.